Wanda Lovell Kaufman: 83, of Baker City and formerly of Prairie City, died April 9, 2023, at her Settler’s Park Assisted Living residence. Her funeral service will be Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Following the service, family and friends will drive in procession to the Haines Cemetery, where Wanda will be interred. A reception will take place at the Haines United Methodist Church after the interment at the cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Wanda’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.

