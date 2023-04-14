Wanda Lovell Kaufman: 83, of Baker City and formerly of Prairie City, died April 9, 2023, at her Settler’s Park Assisted Living residence. Her funeral service will be Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Following the service, family and friends will drive in procession to the Haines Cemetery, where Wanda will be interred. A reception will take place at the Haines United Methodist Church after the interment at the cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Wanda’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Michael Leroy Snyder: A memorial service with Navy funeral honors will take place June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. Formal attire is not encouraged. If you are a fan of the Raiders, Braves or Beavers, dress in their colors in honor of Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Christopher Keith Niday, 57, Baker City, 4 p.m. Thursday, April 13 in the 3400 block of 13th Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Union County detainer): Michael Lee Declue, 49, La Grande, 2:08 p.m. Thursday, April 13 in Baker City; jailed.
PAROLE VIOLATION (Maclaren Youth Correction Facility warrant): Joshua Bradley Barber, 19, La Grande, 10:52 a.m. Thursday, April 13 in Baker City; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Sherman County warrant): Kaitlyn Nichole Cutler, 28, Baker City, 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 in the 1700 block of Birch Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Bailey Tyler Denton, 23, Baker City, 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 in the 1300 block of 10th Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS DRIVING (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jeffrey Lynn Daley, 50, Haines, 1:58 p.m. Thursday, April 13 on Foothill Road; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE ANIMAL NEGLECT: Anna Bassman, 59, Baker City, 7:10 a.m. Thursday, April 13 on Interstate 84, Milepost 302 westbound; cited and released after a report of livestock at large.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
IMPORTING MARIJUANA: Christopher Allen Marquis, 27, Bethlehem, Georgia, 4:24 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 on Interstate 84, Milepost 287 eastbound; cited and released after admitting he bought marijuana and brought it into Oregon.
Accident reports
Thursday, April 13, 5:34 p.m. at Seventh and E streets; noninjury accident.
