Richard Ray Stratton: 82, of Baker City, died April 13, 2023, at his Settler’s Park Assisted Living residence. His urn will be interred in the Unity Cemetery in the near future. To leave an online condolence for Richard’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Leona Hurd: 95, of Richland, died April 12, 2023, at her home, surrounded by love. Her graveside service will take place Friday, April 21 at 2 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following at the New Bridge Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in Leona’s memory can do so to Creating Memories, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, Oregon, 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Gary Kramer: 85, of Haines, died April 16, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date, the time and place to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, Oregon, 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Michael Leroy Snyder: A memorial service with Navy funeral honors will take place June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. Formal attire is not encouraged. If you are a fan of the Raiders, Braves or Beavers, dress in their colors in honor of Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Elisa Marie Hiatt, 57, Baker City, 4:59 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Campbell and Clark streets; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Kyle Ryan Bork, 23, Baker City, 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 14 in the 3400 block of 13th Street; jailed.
Accident report
Sunday, April 17, 7:18 p.m. on Highway 203, Milepost 35; noninjury accident with property damage.
