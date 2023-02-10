DEATHS
Larry Zillgitt: 64, of Baker City, died Feb. 7, 2023, at Settler’s Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Navarre ‘Nicky’ Them: 93, of Baker City, died Feb. 6, 2023, at her residence. To leave an online condolence for Nicky’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Kenneth Taylor: 77, of Unity, died Feb. 6, 2023, at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. His graveside service will be Monday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Unity Cemetery. To make a donation in Ken’s memory, the family suggests the Carrie Young Memorial through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Barry James Lawson: 78, died Feb. 8, 2023, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. At his request, there will be no public service. His family will have a private celebration of his life at a later date in the Salem area. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society or the American Alzheimer’s Association in care of Gray’s West & Co. Pineer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Barry’s memory, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Gideon Brown: Funeral service will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Eagle High School gymnasium in Halfway. A potluck reception will follow the service at the Halfway Lions Club. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Maureen Stanciu: Graveside service will be Friday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following at the Richland Christian Church. Donations in Maureen’s memory can be made to the Eagle Valley Ambulance EMT Training Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Teri Watson: A celebration of Teri’s life and potluck (meat will be provided) will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Richland Grange, 42008 Moody Road. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT: Jamil Hosni, 42, Halfway, 2:08 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the courthouse; jailed.
THIRD-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Jamil Salah Hosni, 42, Halfway, 9:03 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Halfway; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WITH REVOKED LICENSE: Christopher Neil Shubert, 48, Albany, 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 on Interstate 84, Milepost 292 westbound; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS (cannabis and controlled substances): Gail E. Coates, 69, Gig Harbor, Washington, 5:55 p.m. Feb. 3 on Interstate 84, Milepost 288 westbound; cited and released at the Baker County Jail.
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (more than 2 grams, less than 10 grams): Bill Todd Schisler, 42, North Powder, 2:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 on the Snake River north of Huntington; cited and released.
HARASSMENT, THIRD-DEGREE ESCAPE, ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE (on foot), RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON, SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT, FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, FAILURE TO APPEAR (warrant): Craig Anthony Willey, 44, Baker City, 5:25 a.m. Feb. 3 on Interstate 84, Milepost 325 westbound; police were called to a domestic violence assault, and when they arrived, Willey, who had a hatchet, ran across the freeway before police arrested him and took him to the Baker County Jail.
Accident reports
Thursday, Feb. 9, 8:12 p.m. in the 1700 block of Campbell Street; motor vehicle accident with property damage.
