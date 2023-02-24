Safety Log Web Header BCH.jpg

FUNERALS PENDING

Amber Stiles Huff Hampton: A Viking Celebration of Amber’s life, and potluck reception, will be Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Halfway. If you would like to dress in Viking attire, please feel free to do so. If not, please bring your Viking spirit and your favorite memories of Amber. Those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Amber may do so at the US Bank in Halfway.Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.

