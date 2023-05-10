FUNERALS PENDING
Rush Leonard Long: Memorial service and celebration of his life will be Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at the Oxbow Fellowship Church at the old Oxbow School. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following. Food and refreshments will be provided.
Joyce Elaine Berryhill: A celebration of her life will take place Tuesday, May 30 at 2 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Church of the Nazarene officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Joyce’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Michael Leroy Snyder: A memorial service with Navy funeral honors will take place June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. Formal attire is not encouraged. If you are a fan of the Raiders, Braves or Beavers, dress in their colors in honor of Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Helen ‘Nadine’ Milton Guymon: Memorial service will be Saturday, June 17 at 3 p.m. with a time of fellowship at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane in Baker City. The service will be at 4 p.m., with Pastor Troy Teeter officiating, followed by a reception. Memorial contributions can be made to the Nazarene Church Compassion Center or a charity of your choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Nadine’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): David Samuel Cutshall, 41, Baker City, 12:36 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 on 10th Street; jailed.
DRIVING WHILE REVOKED: Joshua Cain Collins, 41, Baker City, 12:01 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at Fourth Street and Valley Avenue; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrant): Gage Michael Niehaus, 23, Baker City, 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 10 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Travis Wilson Young, 50, Huntington, 7:22 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 on Old Trail Road; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Cody J. Steenhard, 43, Baker City, 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
