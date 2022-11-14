DEATHS
Freda Lois Waldron: 95, of Baker City, died Nov. 8, 2022, at her residence. To leave an online condolence for Freda’s family, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Paul Herb: 76, of Halfway, died Nov. 10, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. A family gathering and celebration of Paul’s life will take place at a later date, the time and place to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Teresa Lorene (Randall) Watson: 72, formerly of Richland, died Nov. 10, 2022, at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. A graveside service and celebration of Teresa’s life will take place later, the time and place to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Doug Payton: 77, a lifetime resident of Halfway, died Nov. 8, 2022, at his home in his wife’s arms. A roping and celebration of Doug’s life will take place in the summer of 2023, the time and place to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Roseburg Municipal Court warrant): Jordan Kent Sanko, 28, Baker City, 1:48 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 in the 2400 block of Oak Street; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Gordon Leallen Wicklander, 77, Sumpter, 7:26 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Washington Avenue and Main Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Jeremy James Broyles, 39, transient, 7:23 p.m. Sunday at Auburn Avenue and Main Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Robert Jarboe, 47, Huntington, 6:18 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 in Huntington; cited and released.
UNLAWFUL DELIVERY OF METHAMPHETAMINE (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Joshua James Smith, 40, Baker City, 4:14 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the 400 block of Spring Garden Avenue; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Tami Deann Dudley, 42, Richland, 12:10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in Richland; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Accident reports
Friday, Nov. 11, 9:51 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 291 eastbound. A Ford F-150 pickup truck pulling a camper trailer, driven by Aaron Paul Singleton, 43, of Draper, Idaho, hit ice, causing the trailer to jackknife and the truck to spin. The truck and trailer stopped facing west on the eastbound shoulder, with the trailer on its side. No injuries were reported, according to an OSP report.
Thursday, Nov. 10, 8:33 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 293 eastbound. Harold Wayne Bobo, 71, of Haines, was driving a commercial truck when an animal ran onto the freeway. The truck drifted on the gravel shoulder on a slight corner, and when the driver tried to maneuver the truck back onto the freeway, it overturned, landing on the passenger side, according to an OSP report. Bobo was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City with minor injuries.
