INTERFERING WITH A PEACE OFFICER, SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Shayne Lewis Ackerman, 47, Baker City, 10:35 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in the 2100 block of Second Street; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Dain Martin Smith, 72, Halfway, 5:42 p.m. Oct. 1 on Highway 86, Milepost 23 eastbound; cited and given a courtesy ride to his home.
DEATHS
Gerald Omer Maxwell: 90, of Haines, died Oct. 8, 2022, in Meridian, Idaho. A service will take place later, with the date and time to be announced when confirmed. To leave an online condolence for Gerald’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Diane Lea Borello: Celebration of her life will be Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the McEwen Masonic Lodge, 290 N.E. Columbia St. in Sumpter. There will be a meet-and-greet-style event, from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., during which friends can share their memories of Diana. It will be a relaxed setting to share in food and fellowship. To leave an online condolence for Diana’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Jean Heizer: Memorial service will be Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. in Baker City. Contributions in Jean’s memory can be made to the Orpheum Theater project or Best Friends of Baker, through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Jean’s memory, or to leave an online condolence for her family and friends, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Patrick Colin Morrissey: Memorial service will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Pastor Lennie Spooner will officiate the service, which will also be livestreamed by the church. An inurnment service is planed for 1 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Mount Hope Cemetery and will include military honors in recognition of Patrick’s service during World War II. Memorial contributions can be made to the Baker City Church of the Nazarene through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.