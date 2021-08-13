Death Notice
Velmer M. Daugherty, 92, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home.
Service Notice
Michael “Mike” Blount, 48, died on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. A Memorial Service/Celebration of Mike’s Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Harvest Christian Church in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Police Log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Joshua Adam Carpenter, 35, Baker City, 7:04 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, on Walnut Street; arrested.
ANIMAL ABUSE: Luke Matthew Baylie, 44, Eugene, 4:23 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, on 9th and Campbell Street; arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.