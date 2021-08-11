Funerals Pending
Rob Lance Parrish: 72, of Baker City, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family and friends on Aug. 6, 2021. At his request, he will be cremated and then scattered at Bristol Motor Speedway. To leave an online condolence for the family of Rob, please visit: www.grayswestco.com.
Robert Kent Nelson: 77, formerly of Baker City, and currently of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away on June 4, 2021, at the Polidori House in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. On Saturday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. a memorial service will be held at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, and a reception will follow the church service at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene Family Life Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the Burnt River Community Church or the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel at 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the family of Kent, please visit www.grayswestco.com.
Virginia Kostol: 94, a resident of Baker City, died Dec. 13, 2020, in Baker City. Interment will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, and a Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Baker City. Donations may be made to either Salvation Army or Baker County Historical Society; this may be done through the Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. If one wishes to light a candle in Virginia’s name, please visit www.colestributecenter.com.
Police Log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
OFFENSIVE LITTERING: Sean Dean Taylor, 31, Baker City, 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the block of 1st Street; cited and arrested.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Timothy Kelly Slanely, 32, Baker City, 4:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Indiana and Resort Street; cited.
