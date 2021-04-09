FUNERALS PENDING
Arlene Mae Schoorl: There will be a public celebration of Arlene’s life, with a potluck, on Saturday, April 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Unity Community Hall. To offer online condolences, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Shebb Robert Bassman, 33, Baker City, 2:47 p.m. Thursday, April 8 in the 2200 block of 10th Street; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Michael Ray Long, 52, Baker City, 1:35 p.m. Thursday, April 8 in the 200 block of Bridge Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: Michael Ray Long, 52, Baker City, 10:57 a.m. Thursday, April 8 in the 900 block of Elm Street; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER, HARASSMENT, MENACING: David Samuel Cutshall, 38, Baker City, 2:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 at Dewey and Estes; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Christopher Allen Prince, 30, Baker City, 10:32 a.m. Wednesday, April 7 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
