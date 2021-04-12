DEATHS
Reva Joy Calhoun: 87, of Baker City, died April 8, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Sue McCleary: 71, of Richland, died April 9, 2021, at OHSU in Portland, surrounded by her family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
John Brown: 79, of Huntington, died April 9, 2021, at Dorian Place Assisted Living in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Dave Osman: 74, of Halfway, died April 9, 2021, at his home. A traditional funeral service will take place Saturday, April 17 at 11 a.m. at the Pine Valley Presbyterian Church in Halfway, followed by a graveside service, with military honors, at Pine Haven Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Louetta Stutzman: 92, of Halfway, died April 10, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Eugene Meier: 48, of North Powder, died April 10, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Jamie Weiss: 55, of Baker City, died April 11, 2021, in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
Arlene Mae Schoorl: There will be a public celebration of Arlene’s life, with a potluck, on Saturday, April 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Unity Community Hall. To offer online condolences, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Justin Michael Shelton, 31, Baker City, 6 p.m. Sunday, April 11 at Court Avenue and Seventh Street; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Alejandro Castro Camargo, 37, Pasco, Washington, 6:19 p.m. Sunday, April 11 in the 1300 block of Fourth Street; cited and released.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Robert Steven Merritt, 32, Baker City, 12:12 a.m. April 10 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Timothy Kelly Slaney, 32, Baker City, 2:46 p.m. Friday, April 9 at the Police Department; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Juan Pablo Burgos, 59, Baker City, 10:05 p.m. Friday, April 9 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Michael Steven Myers-Gabiola, 31, Baker City, 10:29 p.m. Friday, April 9 in the 2400 block of Birch Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Alex Cooper Horn, 25, Baker City, 8:06 p.m. Sunday, April 11 in the 1000 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
MENACING: Harold Irvin Wilkerson, 47, Baker City, 4:44 p.m. Friday, April 9 at 42534 N. Cedar Road; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION, FAILURE TO REPORT AS A SEX OFFENDER (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Lyle Lester Ray, 52, Baker City, 6:23 p.m. Friday, April 9 at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Malheur County Circuit Court warrant), POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (2 grams or more): Gary Lee Waldrupe, 65, Huntington, 6:21 p.m. Sunday, April 11 in Huntington; jailed in Malheur County on the failure to appear warrant, and cited for the possession charge.
