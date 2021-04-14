DEATHS

Michael Ralph Beam: 65, of Baker City, died April 11, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, Idaho. A memorial service will take place later, the date and time will be announced soon. Memorial contributions can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com..

FUNERALS PENDING

Arlene Mae Schoorl: There will be a public celebration of Arlene’s life, with a potluck, on Saturday, April 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Unity Community Hall. To offer online condolences, go to www.grayswestco.com

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

PROBATION VIOLATION (Union County Parole and Probation detainer): Angela Renee Sanders, 34, La Grande, 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, April 13 in the 3600 block of Midway Drive; jailed.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

PAROLE VIOLATION: Ian Eugene Eastland, 32, Baker City, 9:16 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 at the Sheriff’s Office; jailed.

Oregon State Police

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Zack Sperl, 39, Baker City, 12:08 a.m. Wednesday, April 13 at Campbell and Sixth streets; cited and released.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.