DEATHS
Michael Ralph Beam: 65, of Baker City, died April 11, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, Idaho. A memorial service will take place later, the date and time will be announced soon. Memorial contributions can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com..
FUNERALS PENDING
Arlene Mae Schoorl: There will be a public celebration of Arlene’s life, with a potluck, on Saturday, April 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Unity Community Hall. To offer online condolences, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (Union County Parole and Probation detainer): Angela Renee Sanders, 34, La Grande, 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, April 13 in the 3600 block of Midway Drive; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
PAROLE VIOLATION: Ian Eugene Eastland, 32, Baker City, 9:16 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 at the Sheriff’s Office; jailed.
Oregon State Police
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Zack Sperl, 39, Baker City, 12:08 a.m. Wednesday, April 13 at Campbell and Sixth streets; cited and released.
