DEATHS
Tessa Myrlea Williams: 81, of Baker City, died April 13, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Tessa’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Karen M. Rudolph: Graveside services Friday, April 23 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Coles Tribute Center is in charge of arrangements. To light a candle in memory of Karen, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Arlene Mae Schoorl: There will be a public celebration of Arlene’s life, with a potluck, on Saturday, April 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Unity Community Hall. To offer online condolences, go to www.grayswestco.com
Ron Mayo: Graveside service with military honors, May 1 at 1 p.m. at the Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following at the VFW Hall. Donations in Ron’s memory can be made to the VFW Post 7847 through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Chuck Wayne Briney, 28, Baker City, 11:49 a.m. Sunday, April 18 at Main and Church streets; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Michael Myers-Gabiola, 29, Baker City, 9:05 a.m. Saturday, April 17 at Birch and Court streets; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): John Marsik Guthrie, 49, Baker City, 5:54 p.m. Friday, April 16 in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Austin Mikel Coble, 25, Baker City, 2:26 p.m. Friday, April 16 in the 2300 block of Third Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (Domestic), ASSAULT ON A PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER, INTERFERING WITH A PEACE OFFICER, HARASSMENT: William Cody Crews, 46, Huntington, 8:49 p.m. Saturday, April 17 on Malheur Line Road; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: David Addam Anthony Lee, 25, Gresham, 4:39 p.m. Saturday, April 17 on Highway 30 at Hughes Lane.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS DRIVING: Walter Cevelin, 47, Brooker, Florida, 1:33 a.m. Monday, April 19 on Interstate 84, Milepost 315 westbound; cited and released.
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED: Frank Nathan McNair, 41, Baker City, 6:13 a.m. Saturday, April 17 at Second Street and Dewey Avenue; cited and released.
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO POLICE (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Austin Lakota Reese, 25, Portland, 11:19 p.m. Friday, April 16 at Third and Campbell streets; cited and released.
USE OF AN INVALID DRIVER’S LICENSE, FAILURE TO RETURN SUSPENDED LICENSE: Felicia Lee Ellis, 34, Portland, 7:30 a.m., Thursday, April 15,on Interstate 84, Milepost 292 westbound; cited and released.
