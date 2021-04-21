FUNERALS PENDING
Arlene Mae Schoorl: There will be a public celebration of Arlene’s life, with a potluck, on Saturday, April 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Unity Community Hall. To offer online condolences, go to www.grayswestco.com
Ron Mayo: Graveside service with military honors, May 1 at 1 p.m. at the Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following at the VFW Hall. Donations in Ron’s memory can be made to the VFW Post 7847 through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant):
Baker Co. Sheriff’s Office
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County Circuit Court warrant): Kirk William Roberts, 57, Baker City, 10:45 a.m. Monday, April 19 in the 3400 block of 13th Street; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.