FUNERALS PENDING
Ron Mayo: Graveside service with military honors, May 1 at 1 p.m. at the Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following at the VFW Hall. Donations in Ron’s memory can be made to the VFW Post 7847 through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker Co. Sheriff’ Office
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Moriah Lynn Smith, 29, Baker City, 10:27 a.m. Thursday, April 22 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
