DEATHS
Betty Perry: 93, of Baker City, died April 23, 2021, at Settler’s Park. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in memory of Betty, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Ron Mayo: Graveside service with military honors, May 1 at 1 p.m. at the Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following at the VFW Hall. Donations in Ron’s memory can be made to the VFW Post 7847 through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Melissa Lee Zimmer, 44, Baker City, 12:17 a.m. Sunday, April 25 at Main Street and Washington Avenue; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (4 Baker County warrants); OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANTS: Darion Alyssa Marie Grove, 26, Baker City, 6:13 p.m. Friday, April 23 in the 2200 block of Broadway Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO PERFORM DUTIES OF A DRIVER: Monica Millie Robles, 23, Baker City, 4:48 p.m. Friday, April 23 in the 1500 block of 11th Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM: Brian Anthony Heredia, 31, Baker City, 6:54 a.m. Saturday, April 24 at Chandler Lane and Slough Road.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County warrant): Zachariah Todd Hensen, 37, transient, 8:56 p.m. Friday, April 23 at the Haines Pond; cited and released.
