FUNERALS PENDING
Ron Mayo: Graveside service with military honors, May 1 at 1 p.m. at the Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following at the VFW Hall. Donations in Ron’s memory can be made to the VFW Post 7847 through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Adrienna Dione Morris, 23, transient, 9:55 a.m. Monday, April 26 in the 2200 block of 10th Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Alexander Harold Wise, 19, Baker City, 9:53 a.m. Monday, April 26 in the 1500 block of Indiana Avenue; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT OF COURT: Gage Michael Niehaus, 21, Baker City, 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, April 27 in the 3500 block of Kirkway Drive; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION, FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER: Travis Anthony Whiting-Good, 26, Baker City, 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 27 in the 1600 block of 13th Street; jailed.
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Jestin Lee Harding, 38, Baker City, 12:01 p.m. Tuesday, April 27 in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue; cited and released.
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Brian Anthony Heredia, 31, Baker City, 6:42 a.m. Tuesday, April 27 in the 2200 block of Main Street; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Clyde Delwin Price, 58, Baker City, 10:53 p.m. Monday, April 26 at Resort Street and Washington Avenue; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
ATTEMPT TO ELUDE IN VEHICLE, FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM: Sammy Garcia Jr., 36, Moriarty, New Mexico, 12:03 a.m. Monday, April 26 at Auburn Avenue and Main Streets; cited and released. OSP Trooper Dakotah Keys stopped the Honda Civic that Garcia was driving for a traffic violation. Garcia drove away. Keys later found the vehicle at Pocahontas and Adams roads, where Garcia consented to a search of his car, according to Keys’ report. Keys found a semi-automatic handgun.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Fermin Curielsiso, 68, Baker City, 11:15 p.m. Monday, April 26 at Cedar and H streets; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Autumn Nicole Davis, 19, North Powder, 1:20 a.m. Saturday, April 24 at Campbell and Clark streets; cited and released. The car’s passenger, Steven Cody Jacob Harvey-Johnson, 19, of Elgin, was cited for minor in possession of alcohol and marijuana.
