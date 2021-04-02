DEATHS
Marion Linton: 90, of Richland, died March 30, 2021, at Settler’s Park Assisted Living Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Verla Henry: 98, of La Grande, died April 1, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center.
FUNERALS PENDING
James Dwight ‘Jimmy’ Hebert: There will be a celebration of Jimmy’s life, Saturday, April 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bonita’s home in North Powder. Donations in his memory can be made to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland or the Wolf Creek Grange No. 596 in North Powder in care of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Jimmy’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Robert ‘Bob’ J. Hendriksen: A memorial service will take place Friday, April 9, at 2 p.m. in Mount Hope Cemetery for Bob and his wife, Nita, who died April 28, 2017. The Rev. Suresh Kumar Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City will officiate. Contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to Cancer Research through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Bob and Nita, go to www.colestributecenter.com
Arlene Mae Schoorl: There will be a public celebration of Arlene’s life, with a potluck, on Saturday, April 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Unity Community Hall. To offer online condolences, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Melissa Jean Lattymer, 36, of Baker City, 11:44 a.m. Thursday, in the 1800 block of 15th Street; cited and released.
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASS: Adrienna Dione Morris, 23, of Baker City; and Joseph Allen Charbonneau, 41,of Baker City; both were cited and released at 2:57 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of C Street.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Marion County warrant): Joseph Daniel Rife, 35, of Salem, 4:50 p.m. Thursday, in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT and FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT (Marion County Circuit Court warrant): Amy Jo Rife, 39, of Salem, 4:50 p.m. Thursday, in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT (Baker County warrant): Michael Steven Myers-Gabiola, 29, of Baker City, 10:01 p.m. Wednesday, in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
ESCAPE FROM COMMUNITY CUSTODY (Washington State Department of Corrections warrant): Gerry Sweat, 48, of Renton, Washington, 10:29 a.m. Monday, on Interstate 84, near North Powder; jailed. Sr. Trooper David Aydelotte wrote in his daily media log that he arrested Sweat after responding to a report of a single-vehicle noninjury crash. Sweat was a passenger in the vehicle. He was transported from the Baker County Jail to Washington on the shuttle Wednesday, according to jail records.
FAILURE TO REPORT FOR ANNUAL SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION: George Rocky Alan Hoch, 52, of Baker City, 1:12 p.m. Monday, in the 1300 block of Walnut Street; cited and released.
