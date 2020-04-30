Deaths
King Polley: 70, of Baker City, died on April 27, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To light a candle for King, or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.graystwestco.com
Margaret Berry-Fortin: 95, of Baker City, died April 28, 2020, at Meadowbrook Place. Interment will take place later at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Richard Rudolph: 69, of Baker City, died April 29, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERAL PENDING
Charles M. Chinn: Private interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Charles can be made to the First Lutheran Memorial Fund or the Talking Book and Braille Library through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Charles, or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Chuck Wayne Briney, 27, of Baker City, 10:22 a.m. Monday, at the police department; cited and released.
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Alexander Harold Wise,18, of Baker City, 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, at D & B Supply, 3515 Pocahontas Road; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Kenzie Sherman, 19, of Haines, 9:48 a.m. Tuesday, at Haines; jailed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
