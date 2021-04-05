DEATHS
Lewis Arthur Gray: 75, of Baker City, died on April 3, 2021, at his home. To leave a condolence for Lewis’ family, go to www.grayswestco.com
FUNERALS PENDING
Robert ‘Bob’ J. Hendriksen: A memorial service will take place Friday, April 9, at 2 p.m. in Mount Hope Cemetery for Bob and his wife, Nita, who died April 28, 2017. The Rev. Suresh Kumar Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City will officiate. Contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to Cancer Research through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Bob and Nita, go to www.colestributecenter.com
Arlene Mae Schoorl: There will be a public celebration of Arlene’s life, with a potluck, on Saturday, April 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Unity Community Hall. To offer online condolences, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (out-of-county warrant): Kevin Rickey Tomlin, 43, Baker City, 12:54 a.m. Monday, April 5 at Campbell and Birch streets; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (out-of-county warrant): Paul Adam Heller, 49, Baker City, 11:33 p.m. Sunday, April 4 at Campbell and Cherry streets; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Shebb Robert Bassman, 33, Baker City, 4:31 p.m. Sunday, April 4 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
IMPROPER USE OF 9-1-1: Joshua Adam Carpenter, 35, Baker City, 10:59 a.m. on Sunday, April 4 in the 2500 block of 10th Street; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Eric Lee Cavyell, 30, Baker City, 9:42 p.m. Friday, April 2 in Baker City; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Charles Bradley Sharp, 56, Baker City, 8:01 p.m. Friday, April 2 in the 3400 block of Broadway Street; jailed.
