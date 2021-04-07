DEATHS
James Millwood: 77, of Baker City, died on April 6, 2021, at his home. To leave an online condolence for James’ family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Robert ‘Bob’ J. Hendriksen: A memorial service will take place Friday, April 9, at 2 p.m. in Mount Hope Cemetery for Bob and his wife, Nita, who died April 28, 2017. The Rev. Suresh Kumar Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City will officiate. Contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to Cancer Research through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Bob and Nita, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Arlene Mae Schoorl: There will be a public celebration of Arlene’s life, with a potluck, on Saturday, April 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Unity Community Hall. To offer online condolences, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (out-of-county warrant): Kevin Rickey Tomlin, 43, Baker City, 12:54 a.m. Monday, April 5 at Campbell and Birch streets; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PAROLE VIOLATION (Oregon State Parole Board warrant): Lyle Lester Ray, 52, Baker City, 1:23 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Isaac Jeremiah Kolb, 21, Huntington, 6:27 p.m. Monday, April 5 at Huntington; jailed.
Oregon State Police
PAROLE VIOLATION: Frank Nathan McNair, 42, Baker City, 12:55 p.m. Saturday, April 3 on Elk Creek Lane; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR: Cody J. Steenhard, 41, Richland, 2:22 p.m. Saturday, April 3 on Elk Creek Lane; cited and released.
