Deaths
Richard “Rick” Toubeaux: 72, of Baker City, died Aug. 7, 2020, at his home. A private family burial will be scheduled later. To light a candle for Rick or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Latena Faye Willis: 85, of Baker City, died Aug. 8, 2020, at her home. A memorial service will take place at a later date to be announced soon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Full Gospel Fellowship through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel,1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle for Latena or to leave a condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Elizabeth Donnale Buchanan, 35, of 1908 Chestnut St., 10:47 a.m. Saturday, in the 800 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT and CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Lindsay Clair Mansuetti, 20, of 2680 Court Ave.; and Lia Dior Mansuetti, 29, of 430 Spring Garden Ave., 10:50 a.m. Thursday, in the 400 block of Spring Garden Avenue; cited and released.
TELEPHONIC HARASSMENT: Billy Alan Hellman, 53, transient, 12:32 p.m. Thursday, in the 2300 block of Clark Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County warrant): Caleb Mansuetti, 19, of Baker City, 8:02 a.m. Friday, at the Courthouse; cited and released.
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR and THIRD-DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE: Carl Chase Wheeler, 35, of 2825 Campbell St., 9:48 p.m. Friday, in Baker County; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Troy Kenneth O’Neal, 79, of Baker City, 10:01 p.m. Saturday, at Highway 30 and Wingville Road; cited and released; O’Neal was taken to the Baker County Jail where he provided a blood-alcohol content testing of 0.14. He was cited on the above charge and transported to his home. O’Neal’s 1998 Subaru Legacy was towed from the scene.
DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE SUSPENDED and DRIVING UNINSURED: Troy Eldon Baker, 34, of Baker City, 7:51 p.m. Thursday, near Sumpter; cited and released. His vehicle was impounded as part of the arrest, police said.
