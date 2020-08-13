DEATHS
Elizabeth Wood: 75, of Baker City, died Aug. 10, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
William ‘Dale’ Evarts: 97, of Baker City, died Aug. 10, 2020, at his residence in Meadowbrook Place Assisted Living Facility. To light a candle for Dale or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
William Holoboff: 83, of Granite, died Aug. 9, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To light a candle in memory of William, or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
FUNERALS PENDING
Mary Morin: There will be a graveside service/dedication at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Raelene Florene Maddox: Her memorial service will take place Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Nazarene Church officiating. To light a candle for Raelene, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): David Michael McMurdo, 37, of Baker City, 5:08 a.m. Tuesday, in the 1000 block of Campbell Street; cited and released. McMurdo is accused of assaulting Blaine Curtis Wilson on July 7 in Baker County, court documents state.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Wallowa County warrant) Annette Irene Tolley, 50, of Baker City, 8:29 a.m. Tuesday, on Lower Powder Road in the Keating area; cited and released.
