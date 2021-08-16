Jacqueline Harris: 54, of Baker City, died Aug. 14, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Retha Allensworth: Memorial service, Saturday, Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Richland Christian Church. Interment will follow at Eagle Valley Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception at the church, immediately following the service. Online condolences can be made at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Michael ‘Mike’ Blount: Memorial service and celebration of Mike’s life, Saturday, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. at Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St. Online condolences can be made at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Keith Edward Gassin, 46, Baker City, 9:44 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 in the 2900 block of Walnut Street; cited and released.
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Frank Nathan McNair, 41, Baker City, 6:21 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at Myrtle and Myrtle Place; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Sharon Lee Beck, 35, Baker City, 10:57 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 in the 2200 block of Resort Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Trevor James Heath, 25, Baker City, 1:26 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 in the 600 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION (Oregon State Parole Board warrant): Aaron Dale Duvall, 30, Baker City, 8:57 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 on Oak Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Clayton Cedric Christman, 20, Baker City, 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 on Highway 86 at Ruckles Creek; cited and released.
Baker County Parole & Probation
Arrests, citations
PAROLE VIOLATION: Heather Dawn Carter, 34, Baker City, 9:43 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.
