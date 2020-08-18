Deaths
Shirley Schurman: 82, of Baker City, died Aug. 17, 2020, surrounded by love. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Beatrix ‘Trixie’ Pennock: 2, of Richland, died in the arms of her parents on Aug. 14, 2020, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERALS PENDING
Raelene Florene Maddox: Her memorial service will take place Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Nazarene Church officiating. To light a candle for Raelene, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: Edward Allen Braswell, 45, of Baker City, 3:16 p.m. Sunday, at Second Street and Washington Avenue; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Four Baker County Justice Court warrants): Edward Allen Braswell, 45, transient, 7:37 a.m. Friday, at Auburn Avenue and Resort Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Kimberly Lynn Winter, 27, transient, 7:37 a.m. Friday, at Auburn Avenue and Resort Street; cited and released.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Alexander Prentice Griffin, 29, transient, 11:27 a.m. Friday, at Thatcher’s Ace Hardware, 2200 Resort St.; cited and released.
FAILURE TO ABIDE BY CONDITIONS OF DEFERRED PROSECUTION: Dion Everette Wilcher, 26, of Baker City, 5:56 p.m. Saturday, in the 1700 block of Resort Street; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT and SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: Jamie Joseph Weiss, 55, of Baker City, 10:47 p.m. Saturday, in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released. In addition to the domestic violence assault charge, Weiss is accused of taking the victim’s prescription eyeglasses valued at $500, court documents state.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Eugene Anthony Elverud, 58, of Baker City, 10:49 a.m. Sunday, on Prowell Lane; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jace Taylor Prowell, 29, of 2285 Cherry St., 11:39 a.m. Thursday, at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
UNATHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, FELON IN A POSSESSION OF A FIREARM and FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (Warrants): Jonathon Russell Romine, 39, of Halfway, 1:46 a.m. Monday, on Highway 86 just east of Richland; Sr. Trooper Nicholas Hagedorn stated in his daily media log that he responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash reported early Monday morning. Upon arrival at the scene he saw an unoccupied 1998 Ford Explorer on its side in a ditch. Hagedorn said a short time later Romine arrived on a bicycle and stated that he had fallen asleep and crashed. Hagedorn said roadway evidence showed that the vehicle was traveling west when it crossed to the eastbound ditch and rolled. Romine was found to have the above warrants for his arrest, Hagedorn stated. In compliance with COVID-19 procedures in place at the Baker County Jail, Romine was cited and released. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.
