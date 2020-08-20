Deaths
Juanita May Martin: 87, of Baker City, died Aug. 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Contributions in honor of Juanita can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Juanita, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
FUNERALS PENDING
Mary Morin: There will be a graveside service/dedication at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City. Due to COVID-19, those attending are asked to bring their own chairs and masks. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Elizabeth “Betty” Wood: There will be a celebration of her life at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the Baker Christian Church, 675 Highway 7. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Baker City Fire Department or the Baker City Ambulance Fund, the Rachel Pregnancy Center or the Baker City Christian Church through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremations Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Raelene Florene Maddox: Her memorial service will take place Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Nazarene Church officiating. To light a candle for Raelene, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
STRANGULATION: Brandon Ray Davis, 33, of Baker City, 1:02 a.m. Wednesday, on Campbell Street; jailed.
HINDERING PROSECUTION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Tamara Kay Fine, 46, of Baker City, 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, on Elm Street; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Dale Lawrence Lyman, 53, of 1635 Cherry St., 8:29 p.m. Monday, in the 2300 block of Resort Street; cited and released.
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING and UMATILLA COUNTY WARRANT: Dominic Michael Silva, 27, a transient resident of Pendleton, 12:18 p.m. Monday, at 1226 Washington Ave. Police Chief Ray Duman said Silva was transported to Pendleton where authorities agreed to hold him in the Umatilla County Jail on the outstanding warrant.
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Justin Shelton, 30, 400 Second St.; and Mariam “Evee” Collard, 19, of Baker City, were both cited and released at 12:18 p.m. Monday, at 1226 Washington Ave.
Crime report
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT: At the Super 8 Motel, about 1:45 p.m. Monday, a male subject reportedly entered the lobby of the motel and took a brass colored statue valued at $500.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: Kyle Andrew Waldron, 35, of Baker City, 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, at the Green Acres Apartments, 1560 Indiana Ave. in Baker City; cited and released. Waldron is accused of taking a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck from the home of Bernt Anderson, 34, of Haines. The pickup truck was recovered and returned to Anderson.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Larry Keith Cornwall, 44; and Heidi Mary Kafton, 44; both were cited and released at 7 p.m. Monday, at their home in Huntington.
