FUNERALS PENDING
Raelene Florene Maddox: Her memorial service will take place Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Nazarene Church officiating. To light a candle for Raelene, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
THEFT III (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Alan William Wolfe, 33, of 880 Elm St., No. 1, 7:19 a.m. Wednesday, in the 1000 block of Walnut Street; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Justin Michael Shelton, 30, of 400 Second St., 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, on Elm Street; jailed.
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF and SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Alexander Scott Gentry, 26, of 2190 Campbell St., 11:52 a.m. Thursday, at his home; cited and released.
AGGRAVATED FIRST-DEGREE THEFT, RESISTING ARREST and FAILURE TO APPEAR (Two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Craig Anthony Willey, 42, of Baker City, 3:52 p.m. Thursday, in the 2100 block of Second Street; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Three Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Austin Mikel Coble, 24, of Baker City, 2:02 a.m. Friday, at 1226 Washington Ave., cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASS: Trevor James Heath, 24, of Baker City, 4:23 a.m. Friday, in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Heather Eve Limbaugh, 46, of Baker City, 8:27 am. Thursday, in the 1000 block of Walnut St.; jailed and later released.
Crime reports
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT: In the 1000 block of Idlewood Drive, between May 1 and June 25; taken: a generator valued at $3,500 belonging to Claire Duncan, 77, of Baker City.
Oregon State Police
FAILURE TO MAKE ANNUAL SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION REPORT: Michael Scott Tugman, 32, of Baker City, 11:45 a.m. Wednesday; cited and released.
