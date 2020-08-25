Deaths
Elizabeth Louise (Betty) Lissman: 83, of Baker City, died Aug. 21, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Chuck Butler: 90, of Baker City, died Aug. 21, 2020, with his wife at his side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERALS PENDING
Beatrix ‘Trixie’ Pennock: Traditional graveside service will be Saturday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations in Trixie’s name to be made to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834, so that Trixie’s legacy may include helping other sick children be healed. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Raelene Florene Maddox: Her memorial service will take place Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Nazarene Church officiating. To light a candle for Raelene, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Chad Michael Cox, 39, of Baker City, 12:52 a.m. Sunday, at Resort Street and Valley Avenue; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A RESTRICTED WEAPON, INTERFERING WITH A PEACE OFFICER and SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Forrest Lee Entermille, 41, of Haines, 8:23 p.m. Sunday, at Haines; jailed.
