Deaths
Kristin “Kris” Barr: 70, of Baker City, died Aug. 26, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side. There will be a celebration of her life on Wednesday, Sept. 2, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Haines Stampede Rodeo Arena in Haines. Doug Connelly, Scott Knox and Greg Pierce will be officiating. There will be a reception after the conclusion of the Celebration of Life. The location and address will be printed in the memorial folders given at the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Vapor Ministries through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Kris or to leave a condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
FUNERALS PENDING
Beatrix ‘Trixie’ Pennock: Traditional graveside service will be Saturday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Due to COVID-19 regulations, those attending are asked to bring their own chairs and masks and to remember the 6-foot social distancing requirements. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations in Trixie’s name to be made to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834, so that Trixie’s legacy may include helping other sick children be healed. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Raelene Florene Maddox: Her memorial service will take place Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Nazarene Church officiating. To light a candle for Raelene, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Jacob Lee McCusker, 40, transient, 8:41 a.m. Thursday, at Geiser-Pollman Park; cited and released.
POST-PRISON SUPERVISION VIOLATION (Oregon Parole Board warrant), RESISTING ARREST and ATTEMPTING TO ASSAULT A POLICE OFFICER: Tyler Joseph Anders, 31, of Baker City, 10:23 p.m. Wednesday, in the Albertsons parking lot at 1120 Campbell St.; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County warrant, two counts): Jestin Harding, 37, of Baker City, 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, at H and 11th streets; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jacob Walker, 29, transient, 4:59 p.m. Wednesday; cited and released.
Crime reports
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY: At 2830 First St., about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday; Police Chief Ray Duman said a male subject reportedly entered the home of David Cassaro, 31, and Veronica Taylor, 21, and removed several marijuana-related items and a long board belonging to Cassaro while threatening the two. The three were acquaintances, Duman said. The investigation is continuing.
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY: At 1130 Broadway St., between Aug. 19 and Aug. 23; Selena Fine of that address reported that she had been gone for five days and when she returned her home had been entered and damaged. Nothing reportedly was taken, police said.
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY: At Eagle Cap Grill, 2915 10th St., at abut 11:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, a burglar, who was filmed on surveillance video, entered the building and made an unsuccessful attempt to take the lottery safe, Police Chief Ray Duman stated. Damage to the door at the business was estimated at about $1,000, he said; the investigation is continuing.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT IN THE PRESENCE OF A MINOR and HARASSMENT: Robert Edward Borgen, 34, of 20408 Sunset Lane, 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, at his home; jailed and later released on bail.
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Isaac Jeremiah Kolb, 20, of Huntington, 7:43 p.m. Aug. 21; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION (Oregon State Parole Board warrant): Craig Alan Linnemeyer, 37, transient, 3:41 a.m. Aug. 21, in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
FAILURE OF SEX OFFENDER TO REPORT CHANGE OF RESIDENCE and FAILURE TO MAKE ANNUAL SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION REPORT: Lyle Lester Ray, 52, of Durkee, 10:54 a.m. Monday, at Plum Street and Valley Avenue; cited and released.
