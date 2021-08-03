FUNERALS PENDING
Robert Kent Nelson: Memorial service, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. A reception will follow the service at the Nazarene Church’s Family Life Center. Memorial contributions can be made to the Burnt River Community Church or the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Kent’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Stan Grove: Celebration of his life, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. at Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave. There will be a no host bar and some of Stan’s favorite foods.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Cooper Alex Horn, 25, Baker City, 11:18 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY, SECOND-DEGREE THEFT, THEFT OF SERVICES, RECKLESS DRIVING, UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: Garrett Anthonie Kinyon, 24, Salt Lake City, 3:34 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 at Main and Campbell streets; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Ayla Rose Hubert, 27, Baker City, 6:01 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Auburn Avenue and Eighth Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Rolanda Delapena, 37, Payette, Idaho, 1:53 a.m. Saturday, July 31 in the 600 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
