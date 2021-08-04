DEATHS
Mary Hurtado: 93, of Baker City, died July 29, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Miss Hurtado will be taken to Sacramento, California, for services and interment. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. Baker City, OR 97814 To light a candle in memory of Mary, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Robert Kent Nelson: Memorial service, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. A reception will follow the service at the Nazarene Church’s Family Life Center. Memorial contributions can be made to the Burnt River Community Church or the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Kent’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Virginia Kostol: Interment will be Saturday, Aug. 14, and a Celebration of Life service will be held Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Fourth and Washington, in Baker City. Donations may be made to either The Salvation Army or Baker County Historical Society, through the Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Virginia’s name, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Stan Grove: Celebration of his life, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. at Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave. There will be a no host bar and some of Stan’s favorite foods.
Keitha Kay (Luster) Howard: Pot luck and memorial, Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Missouri Flat Grange Hall, 1050 Hughes Lane. Please bring friend chicken, potato salad or rolls. Beverage will be provided.
OFFENSIVE LITTERING: Michael Steven Myers-Gabiola, 30, transient, 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 in the 1600 block of Auburn Avenue; cited and released. He was also cited for third-degree theft at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Campbell Street.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Jessica Dianne Stricker, 43, Baker City, 8:41 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 in Baker City; cited and released.
WARRANT (Baker County Justice Court): Brian Anthony Heredia, 31, Baker City, 6:34 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 at Main Street and Auburn Avenue; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Darci Lynn Hanson, 23, Baker City, 12:04 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 in the 1000 block of Tamar Street; cited and released.
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Michael Steven Myers-Gabiola, 30, transient, 10:49 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2 in the 2200 block of Resort St.; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Cooper Alex Horn, 25, Baker City, 11:18 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
