Hallie Spivey: 87, of Baker City, died Aug. 3, 2020, at Ashley Manor with her family at her side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispine
JoAnne Hardy: Recitation of the rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. PDT at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City, followed by a eulogy. A Funeral Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10 a.m. PDT. There will be livestreaming of the Mass, which can be accessed at this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT0gtOg_f7HWOs8sIL9gCUw/videos, then you enter Yese Na Velugus Fr. Suresh. Family and friends are invited to an outdoor reception after the Mass. Due to the coronavirus regulations, those attending are asked to bring a mask and to remember social distancing.
Father Camillus Fernando (Father Cami) will officiate The Rite of Committal on Sunday, Aug. 9, at 11:00 a.m. at the Unity Cemetery, the place of JoAnne’s interment. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or Ronald McDonald House Charities, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Walt Saunders: There will be traditional funeral, with military honors, at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hilary Bonn Benevolent Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Mary Morin: There will be a graveside service/dedication at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Ken Grafham Sr.: His memorial service initially scheduled for August has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In place of a memorial service, family and friends may watch a video memorial service by going to www.grayswestco.com
Raelene Florene Maddox: Her memorial service will take place Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Nazarene Church officiating. To light a candle for Raelene, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER (Two counts): Tyler Ray Dewey, 30, of Baker City, 2:53 a.m. Tuesday, at Valley Avenue and Resort Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Justice Court warrant and out-of-county warrant): Andrew Jay Culley, 30, of Baker City, 12:17 p.m. Tuesday, on Cedar Street; cited and released.
