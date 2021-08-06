DEATHS
Michael Long, 52, of Baker City, died on Aug. 5, 2021, at home. To leave an online condolence for Michael's family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Robert Kent Nelson: Memorial service, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. A reception will follow the service at the Nazarene Church’s Family Life Center. Memorial contributions can be made to the Burnt River Community Church or the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Kent’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Virginia Kostol: Interment will be Saturday, Aug. 14, and a Celebration of Life service will be held Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Fourth and Washington, in Baker City. Donations may be made to either The Salvation Army or Baker County Historical Society, through the Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Virginia’s name, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Stan Grove: Celebration of his life, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. at Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave. There will be a no host bar and some of Stan’s favorite foods.
Keitha Kay (Luster) Howard: Potluck and memorial, Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Missouri Flat Grange Hall, 1050 Hughes Lane. Please bring fried chicken, potato salad or rolls. Beverage will be provided.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Two Baker County warrants): John Marsik Guthrie, 49, Baker City, 10:26 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Kadin Patrick Bailey, 20, Baker City, 1:08 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Courthouse; cited and released.
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Michael Myers-Gabiola, 30, Baker City, 6:58 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Ada County, Idaho, warrant, two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Stacey Lee Bork, 32, Baker City, 11:12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
