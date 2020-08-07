FUNERALS PENDING
Walt Saunders: There will be traditional funeral, with military honors, at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hilary Bonn Benevolent Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Mary Morin: There will be a graveside service/dedication at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Ken Grafham Sr.: His memorial service initially scheduled for August has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In place of a memorial service, family and friends may watch a video memorial service by going to www.grayswestco.com
Raelene Florene Maddox: Her memorial service will take place Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Nazarene Church officiating. To light a candle for Raelene, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
AGGRAVATED FIRST-DEGREE THEFT, SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY (three counts), SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF and POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS: Christopher Alan Griffith, 27, of Baker City, 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, at jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Loren Dean Alexander Prevo, 27, of Baker City, 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, at East Street and Auburn Avenue; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Matthew Wayne Frost, 33, of Baker City, 2:32 a.m. Thursday, on Campbell Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Justice Court warrant and out-of-county warrant): Andrew Jay Culley, 30, of Baker City, 12:17 p.m. Tuesday, on Cedar Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff's Office
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Adam Troy Shelton, 47, of 2609 14th St., 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at 14th and A streets; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.