FUNERAL PENDING
Annie Tomat: Interment of her cremains, Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF DUII DIVERSION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jacob Paul Kanalz, 30, of 3060 Elm St., 4 p.m. Wednesday, at 2339 East St.; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT: Tamra Kay Fine, 46, transient, 4:22 p.m. Wednesday, at the corner of East and Madison streets; cited and released. Police Chief Ray Duman said Fine assaulted Sydney Slobig, 20, of Baker City causing injury to Slobig’s left eye and right leg.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Korah Anne Butler, 18, of Cody, Wyoming, 3:48 p.m. Thursday, on Pocahontas Road; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant on original charge of failure to appear): Kenneth Edward Hackett, 50, of Baker City, 6:41 p.m. Thursday, at 2120 Eighth St.; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING and THIRD-DEGREE THEFT (Baker County Justice Court warrant:) Justin Michael Shelton, 30, of 400 Second St., 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, at 1226 Washington Ave.; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Tamara Kay Fine, 46, transient, 4 p.m. Wednesday, at 2339 East St.; cited and released.
