Walt Saunders: 95, of Richland, died Aug. 1, 2020, at his home. A traditional funeral, with military honors, will at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hilary Bonn Benevolence Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Mary Morin: 82, of Baker City, died peacefully on July 30, 2020, in Cody, Wyoming, with her family at her side. There will be a graveside service/dedication at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Ken Grafham Sr.: 91, of Baker City, died March 19, 2020, after a brief struggle with pneumonia. The memorial service initially scheduled for August has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In place of a memorial service, family and friends may watch a video memorial service by going to www.grayswestco.com
Raelene Florene Maddox: Memorial service will take place Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Nazarene Church officiating. To light a candle for Raelene, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Brandy Dawn Arthur, 28, of Baker City, 2:36 a.m. Sunday, at Valley Avenue and Balm Street; cited and released.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Jason Aaron McGee, 30, of Baker City, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at The Salvation Army, 2505 Broadway St.; cited and released; police said McGee took three shirts valued at $14.95 from the donation bin at the thrift store.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Chaz Jordan Williams, 19, of Baker City, 3:54 p.m. Saturday, at Geiser-Pollman Park; jailed.
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT, SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT and THIRD-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Raleigh David Rust, 45, of 1240 B St., 10:30 p.m. Saturday, in the 2200 block of Main Street; cited and released. Police Chief Ray Duman said Rust took a mountain bike valued at $3,400 belonging to Angela Ota, 55, of Baker City from a bike rack at the Barley Brown’s Taphouse, threw a beer bottle at a parked U-Haul and cursed loudly in a public place.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS (Alcohol), RECKLESS DRIVING and REFUSING TO TAKE A BREATH TEST: Pedro Ortega, 21, of Caldwell, Idaho, 10:13 p.m. Friday, on Interstate 84, near the south Baker City interchange; cited and released. Sr. Trooper Nicholas Hagedorn wrote in his media log report that a witness first reported Ortega nearly crashed several times as he traveled west from Ontario Friday night; Hagedorn wrote that he stopped Ortega’s vehicle and observed signs that the driver was impaired. Ortega consented to field sobriety testing and was subsequently taken to the Baker County Jail where he refused a breath test. Ortega continued to refuse the breath test after a search warrant for breath and blood tests was obtained and executed. Hagedorn stated that Ortega was then taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center for a blood draw. Ortega was cited on the above charges and dropped off at a motel in Baker City; his 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck was towed from the scene.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS (Controlled Substance): Austin David Butterfield, 21, of Mountain Home, Idaho, 10:56 p.m. Sunday, on Interstate 84, near Durkee; cited and released. Sr. Trooper Nicolas Hagedorn wrote in his media log that he observed Butterfield’s 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup truck traveling slowly down the freeway near Durkee and the driver appeared unable to maintain his lane of travel. Hagedorn said he pulled Butterfield over and conducted field sobriety testing, which showed further signs of impairment. Butterfield’s pickup was towed and he was taken to the Baker County Jail. Hagedorn said Butterfield showed no blood-alcohol content after testing at the jail. He refused a drug recognition evaluation, but provided a urine sample, Hagedorn wrote. Butterfield was cited for the above charge and dropped off at his girlfriend’s house in Baker City.
