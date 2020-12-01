Deaths
Belva ‘Mickey’ Mae Reynolds: 98, of Baker City, died on Nov. 29, 2020, at her home. She will be interred at Juniper Haven Cemetery in Prineville at a later date. To leave an online condolence for Mickey’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (Multnomah County warrant): Christopher John Carroll, 34, of Baker City, 4:07 a.m. Saturday, in the 1900 block of Main Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Two Baker County warrants): Alexander Allen Adams, 24, of 2375 Campbell St., 2:01 p.m. Friday, in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
Crime reports
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT: At a Baker City motel in the 600 block of Campbell Street Sunday. Police Chief Ray Duman said Ashleigh Nelson, 20, and Daniel Schick, 20, both of Everett, Washington, reported that a large suitcase filled with clothing was taken from the top of their 2007 Mazda 6 sedan about 6:40 p.m.; the loss is valued at $3,140.
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY: At St. Francis Catholic Church, between Nov. 26 and Nov. 27. Police Chief Ray Duman said a burglar entered the church through a basement door and took a projector, rosary beads and other items. Duman said entry was gained through a door on the west side of the church. A second basement door was damaged in an unsuccessful attempt to enter the church. Duman said church officials will take inventory to determine what else might have been taken.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
POSSESSION OF A FALSELY APPLIED FOR HUNTING LICENSE/ELK TAG and UNLAWFUL TAKE/POSSESSION OF A COW ELK: William G. Frerichs, 43, of Herald, California, 1:16 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, on Highway 86 near Halfway; cited and released.
HUNTING FROM A PUBLIC ROAD RIGHT OF WAY and UNLAWFUL TAKE/POSSESSION OF A COW ELK: William George Frerichs, 76, 1:16 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, on Highway 86 near Halfway; cited and released.
FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM: Brandon Charles Harris, 41, of Halfway, 3:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at his home; cited and released.
Baker City Fire Alarms
Sunday, Nov. 29
6:04 p.m. — Firefighters responded to 295 Elm St. on a report of a fire in a front-end loader belonging to Bill Harvey Jr. Fire Chief Sean Lee said the front-end loader had been plugged in to warm the engine and the fire was caused by an electrical problem in the wiring. Firefighters spent about an hour extinguishing the blaze, Lee said.
