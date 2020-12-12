POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT: Zachary Aron Carter, 23, of 1010 Walnut St., 11:39 a.m. Wednesday, at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Alan William Wolfe, 33, of 880 Elm St., No. 1, 12:16 p.m. Wednesday, at the Baker County Jail where he is being held on other charges.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jace Taylor Prowell, 29, of 2285 Cherry St., 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the Courthouse; jailed.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON: Allan Leroy Driver, 60, of Huntington, 12:39 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, on Bureau of Land Management property in the Bridgeport area where Driver was hunting elk with a rifle, Sgt. Isaac Cyr wrote in his daily media log report. Cyr cited and released Driver on the charge after determining that he was a convicted felon and was not allowed to possess firearms; the rifle was seized as evidence.
Accident report
On Interstate 84, about 5 miles north of Baker City, 4:51 p.m. Tuesday; Sr. Trooper Nicholas Hagedorn wrote in his daily media log report that Nathan James Woodward, 29, of Rupert, Idaho, was cited on a charge of following too close after his semitractor-trailer collided with the tailgate of a Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by Thomas Leblanc, 72, of Baker City. Hagedorn’s report stated that the crash happened as the semi truck was traveling east in the slow lane when the driver dropped his cigarette on the floorboard. After picking up the cigarette, Woodward stated he looked forward and saw the pickup truck directly in front of him. Leblanc unsuccessfully attempted to avoid the crash by steering toward the right shoulder, Hagedorn wrote. The pickup truck entered the sloped gravel shoulder where it rolled, coming to rest on its wheels along a wire fence. Leblanc was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City with apparently minor injuries, Hagedorn said. The semitractor-trailer sustained minor damage and was operable after it came to a controlled stop along the right shoulder. OSP was assisted at the scene by Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) workers and the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.