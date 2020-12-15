Deaths
Virginia Kostol: 94, a longtime resident of Baker City, died on Dec. 13, 2020, at her home. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Virginia’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Edward Allen Braswell, 45, transient, 4:10 a.m. Monday, in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: Ian Dillon Hammond, 18, of Baker City, 8:47 p.m. Saturday, in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Luis Chistino Sarmienta-Peralta, 53, of Baker City, 7:08 pm. Sunday, on Highway 86; jailed.
