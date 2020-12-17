Deaths
Donald ‘Don’ Phillips: 90, a longtime Baker City resident, died Dec. 14, 2020, doing what he loved. A celebration of his life will take place at his beloved Phillips Park in the spring or summer of 2021, time and day to be announced. The family suggests memorial donations in Don’s honor be made to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Letha Colleen Catlett: 82, of Baker City, died Dec. 11, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City. To leave an online condolence for Letha’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
FELONY DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE SUSPENDED: Kirk William Roberts, 56, of Baker City, 7:16 p.m. Tuesday, at Resort and Broadway streets; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Tattiana Gabriel McKenzie, 27, of Baker City, 5:27 pm. Tuesday, at the Sheriff’s Office; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING and SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Stacey Lee Bork, 31, of Baker City, 11:07 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Crime reports
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: The Knight’s Inn motel at 2205 Broadway Street reported at 4:11 p.m. Monday that a television set had been taken from one of the rooms.
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: In the 3000 block of College St., 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Kristopher Wood, 49, of Baker City, reported that the tail lights on his 2017 Jeep Cherokee vehicle had been damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.