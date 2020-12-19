POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County Circuit Court warrant): Sean Phillips, 28, of 42534 N. Cedar St.,2:30 a.m. Friday, in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Umatilla County Circuit Court): Eliannah Elise Banister, 23, transient, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Kenny Lee Hellman, 51, of Baker City, 11:39 a.m. Thursday, at Washington Avenue and Birch Street; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Timothy K. Slaney, 31, of Baker City, 4:46 p.m. in the 2400 block of Resort Street; cited and released.
UNION COUNTY PAROLE BOARD WARRANT: Curtis Dean Cox, 54, of Ontario, 10:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Broadway St.; transported to the Union County Jail.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court and Payette County, Idaho, warrants): Brandi Nicole Bowen, 31, of Huntington, 5:17 p.m. Thursday, at Huntington; cited and released.
