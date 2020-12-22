Deaths
Arlene Mae Schoorl: 71, of Unity, died Dec. 16, 2020, at her home. There will be a family get-together to honor Arlene in the spring of 2021. To leave an online condolence for Arlene’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Andrew Michael Gettle, 30, of 3206 Birch St., 11:15 p.m. Saturday, in the 1300 block of H Street; cited and released.
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASS and THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Edward S. Braswell, 45, transient, 10:44 a.m. Friday, in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released; police said Braswell took a cellphone valued at less than $60 from Rite Aid.
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT and FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jacob Daniel Walker, 29, transient, 4:47 p.m. Friday at 2205 Broadway St.; cited and released. Police Chief Ray Duman said Walker took a Venton Pace 500 electric bike valued at $1,500 belonging to Mark Witty, 56, of Baker City, from the south porch of the Baker School District Office at 2090 Fourth St. Duman said the bike was recovered in a room at the Knight’s Inn motel where Walker apparently had taken it and had begun to disassemble it. Police recovered the bike.
Crime reports
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT: Between Dec. 14 and Dec. 20, Justin Blair Langan, 35, of Baker City, reported that two firearms with a total value of $1,250 were taken from his GMC pickup truck while it was parked in front of his house.
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT: From the work site at the Golden Crown restaurant at 1726 Campbell St.; Mony Pen, 56, of La Grande reported that he had discovered theft of hand tools Thursday morning.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CRIMINAL MISTREATMENT, TWO COUNTS and THIRD-DEGREE ASSAULT, TWO COUNTS (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Earl Dean Allen Hellman, 28, of 1905 Birch St., 3:16 p.m. Saturday, at the Sheriff’s Office; jailed.
