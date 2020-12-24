POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant) and FAILURE TO APPEAR (Salem Municipal Court warrant): Andrew Jay Culley, 31, transient, 12:47 p.m. Monday, in the 1200 block of Second St.; cited and released.
Crime reports
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT: Between Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 in the 600 block of Fourth Street; Sara Lee Johnson, 40, of Baker City, reported that four tires valued at $1,200 were taken from a shed on her property.
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT: Melissa Ann Fulfer of Baker City reported at 7:28 p.m. Monday, the theft of a box from her closet containing her wedding ring.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CHILD NEGLECT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Marissa Alicia Ramos, 34, 230 Foothill Drive, 9:52 a.m. Tuesday at the Courthouse; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Sierra Jean Dougharity, 32, Baker City, 4:51 p.m. Tuesday on Grace Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT (Two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Michael Steven Myers-Gabiola, 29, transient, 8 a.m. Monday, on Hunt Mountain Lane; cited and released.
FRAUD-NEGOTIATING A BAD CHECK: Stacy Lynne Wiechman, 58, of Baker City, 11:35 a.m. Monday, in the 2400 block of 10th Street; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION (Oregon State Parole Board warrant): Tyler Joseph Anders, 31, transient, 1:32 p.m. Monday, on Highway 30, about 5 miles south of Baker City; jailed.
Baker City Fire Alarms
Saturday, Dec. 19
5:04 p.m. — Firefighters responded to a call at 2320 Mitchell St. Fire Chief Sean Lee said the fire in a single-wide mobile home was caused by an electrical malfunction under the mobile home. The fire was contained under the structure, which sustained minimal damage, Lee said. The property is owned by Rodney Garhart of Hermiston. The tenants were displaced for the night because water and electrical service was disrupted by the fire, Lee said. They had a place to stay and also were referred to Red Cross for any additional help they might need, he said. There were no injuries.
