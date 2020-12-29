Deaths
Tanna Morris: 73, of Richland, died Dec. 24, 2020, at her home. Her memorial service will take place Saturday, Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Richland Christian Church. Interment will follow at Eagle Valley Cemetery. Please wear a mask and remember social distancing. Donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children's Hospital in Boise through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Mary Plummer: 93, a longtime Baker County resident, died Dec. 24, 2020. Her family plans a celebration of her life later in 2021, but she will have a reunion with her husband, Don Plummer, on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City with Pastor Carl of the New Bridge Church of the Nazarene officiating. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Mary may do so to the New Bridge Church of the Nazarene through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Dan Harmon: 85, of Baker City and Richland, died on Dec. 21, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. A celebration of Dan’s life will take place in 2021 when the weather is warmer, the date and time to be announced. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Dan, the family suggests the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital (Portland) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Kathleen Mitchell: 90, a longtime Baker City resident, died on Dec. 27, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center in Baker City. To light a candle in memory of Kathleen, go to www.colestributecenter.com
Jacob Anthony Galvan: 41, of Baker City, died on Dec. 23, 2020. To leave a condolence for Jacob’s family, go to www.graywestco.com
Wendi Page: 51, of Baker City, died on Dec. 19, 2020, at her home. To leave a condolence for Wendi’s family, go to www.graywestco.com
Peter Cassinelli: 53, of Baker City, died on Dec. 19, 2020, at his home. To leave a condolence for Peter’s family, go to www.graywestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: David Samuel Cutshall, 38, transient, 10:28 a.m. Sunday; cited and released.
WARRANT ARREST (Baker County Circuit Court, out of county): Darion Alyssa Marie Grove, 26, transient, 1:31 p.m. Sunday at First and Campbell streets; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Matthew Andrew Pedersen, 57, Baker City, 10:09 p.m. Dec. 23 at Third and Broadway streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Isaac Jeremiah Kolb, 20, Huntington, 12:58 a.m. Monday in Huntington; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Landon Paul Treanor, 32, La Grande, 2:01 p.m. Dec. 23 on the Anthony Lakes Highway near Ellis Road.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant), CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Gage Michael Niehaus, 20, Baker City, 8:59 p.m. Dec. 23 on Pole Line Road near Highway 30; cited and released.
