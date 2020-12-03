Deaths
Guy Michael: 66, of Sumpter and Baker City, died on Nov. 28, 2020, at Settler’s Park Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT, UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE and POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Alex Cooper Horn, 24, of Baker City, 3:59 p.m. Monday, in the 800 block of Campbell Street; jailed and later granted a conditional release; also cited on three Baker County Justice Court warrants charging him with contempt of court.
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE: Sean Thomas Phillips, 29, of Portland, 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, at Main and Broadway streets; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Melissa Lee Zimmer, 44, of 1405 Dewey Ave., 6:43 p.m. Tuesday, at Dewey Avenue and Place Street; cited and released.
RECKLESS DRIVING: Virginia G. Bradford-Christian, 59, transient, 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, at Second and Carter streets; cited and released.
