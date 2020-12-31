Deaths
Quinten James Stephens: 25, of Haines, died Dec. 24, 2020, at Fruitland, Idaho. A private family service will take place Saturday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m.; the public can watch the service through Zoom. Go to www.grayswestco.com to access the service. A public celebration of Quinten’s life will take place Jan. 2 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 45043 Pocahontas Road. Memorial contributions can be made to the Quin Stephens Memorial Fund through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave a condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Ronald ‘Bud’ Warbis: 85, of Baker City, died in the early morning of Dec. 25, 2020, at his home. To leave an online condolence for Bud’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Johnnie Marvin Horn: 79, of Brookings, and a former Baker City resident, died on Dec. 25, 2020, at Brookings. A graveside memorial service will take place this spring at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City, with the date and time to be announced later. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Clista ‘Chris’ Noveta Ward: 94, of La Grande, died on Dec. 24, 2020, at her home. A graveside memorial service will take place this spring at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City; details will be announced later. To leave an online condolence for Clista’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (Baker County warrant): Todd Mitchell Post, 57, Baker City, 12:59 a.m. Tuesday at Chestnut Street and Washington Avenue; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER: Nicholas Lee Reed, 41, Sumpter, 3:13 p.m. Tuesday at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (Baker County warrant): Michael A. Davidson, 55, Sumpter, 5:45 p.m. Monday in thet 100 block of Mill Street in Sumpter; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (Domestic): David Carson Weiss, 18, 145 E. Madison St., Huntington, 8:39 a.m. Monday at his home; cited and released.
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, THIRD-DEGREE THEFT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Alexander Harold Wise, 19, transient, 12:17 p.m. Monday at the Baker County Jail, where he was incarcerated on other charges.
