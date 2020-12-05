Deaths
Tahnee Lynn Main: 36, died on Nov. 30, 2020, in an automobile accident on the outskirts of Baker City. Her graveside service will take place Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Hagerman Pioneer Cemetery in Hagerman, Idaho. Pastor Wayne Crownover of the River City Church in Boise will officate. To offer an online condolence to Tahnee’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Ayla Rose Hubert, 26, of Baker City, 4:17 p.m. Wednesday, in the 3300 block of H Street; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Brandon Douglas Culbertson, 32, of Baker City, 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, in the 3200 block of Court Avenue; jailed and later granted a conditional release.
UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY INTO A MOTOR VEHICLE and THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Edward Allen Braswell, 45, of 3320 K St., 6:48 a.m. Thursday, in the 2900 block of D Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
PROBATION VIOLATION (Two Baker County warrants): Zachery Ryan Chayse Smith, 25, of Enterprise, 6:08 p.m. Wednesday, at the Sheriff’s Office; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION and IDENTITY THEFT, two counts (Baker County warrants): Marlene LaVonne Pfeiffer, 30, of Baker City. Pfeiffer is being held at the Baker County Jail on charges of violating her probation and writing letters she forged using names of doctors, one in Pendleton and one in Washington, to claim that she could not comply with requirements of her probation because she had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been placed in quarantine. Pfeiffer was picked up on the warrants by the Spokane, Washington, Police Department on Nov. 11. She was returned to the Baker County Jail on Dec. 3 and remains in custody. Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas P. Powers set bail at $10,000 during arraignment Thursday, court records stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.