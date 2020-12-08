POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (Yamhill County warrant): Ashley Michelle Goodman, 26, of Baker City, 11:47 a.m. Friday, in the 800 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (multiple Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Oren Shaile Moore, 22, of Baker City, 3:14 p.m. Friday, at the Parole and Probation Office, 3320 K St.; jailed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.