Deaths
Sandra Fuss: 77, of Baker City, died on Feb. 8, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERALS PENDING
Lloyd Harry Bigler: A military honors ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Union Park. Those attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Union VFW Post, 518 N. Main St., Union, OR 97883. Online condolences may be made at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE SUSPENDED (misdemeanor): Ethan DeLong, 30, of 805 W. Fairway Drive, 8:21 a.m. Monday, at Washington Avenue and Sixth Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: Kyle Ryan Bork, 21, of Baker City, 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, at D&B Supply, 3515 Pocahontas Road; cited and released; police said employees at the store recovered miscellaneous items valued at $109.95 that Bork had taken from the store without paying for them.
Crime reports
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT: In the 2600 block of Fourth Street between noon Sunday, Feb. 7, and noon Monday, Feb. 8; Carl Heath of Baker City reported that his pickup truck was entered and a .32-caliber semiautomatic handgun taken.
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY: At 2005 Washington Avenue between 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7; Heidi Dalton of Baker City reported that the building was entered and a Chromebook, a computer charger and a WiFi Hotspot box with a total value of $500 was taken.
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY: In the 1900 block of Sixth Street about 4 p.m. Tuesday; a burglary was reported at a work trailer parked on Sixth Street belonging to Ethan DeLong of Baker City.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO PERFORM DUTIES OF A DRIVER INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Bobby Jean Copley, 88, of Baker City, 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO POLICE: Joshua A. Escarsega, 30, of Boise, 8:02 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, on Interstate 84, about 5 miles south of Huntington; Sr. Trooper Andrew McClay wrote in his daily media log that Escarsega had rolled his vehicle off the highway and was trying to get it back on the road. McClay said Escarsega gave him a false name and was issued a criminal citation for that crime; Escarsega also was cited on charges of no operator’s license and failure to carry insurance. The driver also was found to have had an extraditable warrant out of Idaho, but because the Baker County Jail did not accept Escarsega because of its protocol under COVID-19, McClay said he cited and released Escarsega on the warrant charge as well. McClay ordered Escarsega’s vehicle towed and impounded.
POSSESSION OF A WEAPON BY A FELON: Tom R. Carroll, 37, of Baker City, 2:29 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Highway 30 and Indiana Avenue; cited and released. Trooper Dakota Keys stated in his daily media log that when he stopped Carroll for an alleged traffic violation he learned that Carroll allegedly was in violation of his probation. Keys wrote that Carroll consented to a search of his vehicle during which Keys found a restricted weapon.
DELIVERY OF METHAMPHETAMINE and POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (2 grams or more): George Stephen Palmer, 41, of Ontario, 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Highway 7 and David Eccles Road; cited and released. Trooper Dakota Keys wrote in his daily media log that Palmer was stopped on a charge of failing to obey a traffic control device and the officer developed reasonable suspicion of the crime of possession of a controlled substance. The Baker City Police Department deployed its K-9 team of Sgt. Wayne Chastain and drug-detection dog Capa. The dog alerted positive for drugs on Palmer’s vehicle, Keys stated. Keys detained Palmer and in a search of his vehicle, police found a criminal amount of methamphetamine and items used for drug delivery, Keys stated.
