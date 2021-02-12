Deaths
Diane Carlisle: 79, of Baker City, died Feb. 11, 2021, at Ashley Manor Assisted Living in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERALS PENDING
Lloyd Harry Bigler: A military honors ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Union Park. Those attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Union VFW Post, 518 N. Main St., Union, OR 97883. Online condolences may be made at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com
Thor Edvalson: A celebration of Thor’s life and memorial service will take place Friday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. To make a donation in Thor’s memory, his family suggests the Cancer Support Group through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: Trevor James Heath, 25, of Baker City, 11:02 p.m. Wednesday; cited and released; police said Heath is accused of taking a bicycle parked in the parking lot of The Dollar Tree, 2300 Resort St., at about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday; police are seeking another person, who reportedly was involved in the theft of a second bicycle, which later was abandoned; both bicycles, valued at $400 each, were recovered and returned to their owners, Chastity Givens, 46, and Kimberly Givens, 27, both of Baker City.
Crime reports
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY: At St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 2235 First St., 12:26 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12; a burglar reportedly entered the building and removed items; police said an inventory is being taken to determine what is missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.